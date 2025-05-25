In the Kherson region, the occupiers created a so-called "volunteer headquarters" on the basis of the "election commission", covering up the recruitment of local residents. In fact, behind the weaving of nets and the manufacture of trench candles is the preparation of people to participate in fake "elections" and the legalization of the occupation.

This is written by Center of National Resistance reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories continue to act according to a long-established scheme: under the guise of "volunteering" they recruit local residents who later work for the enemy and provide extras for the so-called "elections".

In the Kherson region, such a "headquarters" was set up on the basis of a fake "election commission". Under the guise of helping the army and making things necessary for the front, the occupiers are actually preparing "volunteers" to participate in the legalization of the occupation.

Moscow acts according to the scheme: first — "volunteering". Then — cooperation with the enemy's army. Then — participation in the legalization of the occupation - the post reads.

Local residents are urged not to become part of this farce and not to succumb to enemy propaganda.

Reminder

