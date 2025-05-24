In the Kherson region, a piece of ammunition exploded in a house: an 8-year-old boy died, 5 more people were injured

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 3602 views

May 24, 10:54 AM • 14017 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39972 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 34246 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 104321 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99587 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71587 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81310 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69018 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53589 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 21110 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 12868 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 12332 views

US Vice President Vance announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

May 24, 10:23 AM • 4182 views

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

May 24, 12:12 PM • 4960 views
May 24, 08:00 AM • 39972 views

Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 104321 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183857 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 277432 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 358057 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

04:10 PM • 3610 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16723 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17638 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23838 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30410 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

In the Kherson region, a piece of ammunition exploded in a house: an 8-year-old boy died, 5 more people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

In Kalinivske, Kherson region, an 8-year-old boy died as a result of an explosion of ammunition in a house. Five more people were injured to varying degrees and were hospitalized.

In the Kherson region, a piece of ammunition exploded in a house: an 8-year-old boy died, 5 more people were injured

In the village of Kalinivske, Beryslav district, Kherson region, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a private house, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring 5 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

In the village of Kalinivske, Beryslav district, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a private house. Unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy died as a result of careless handling of ammunition by adults.

- the message reads.

Two women were also injured.  The 36-year-old victim has an acute reaction to stress. A 37-year-old woman suffered an explosive and traumatic brain injury, concussion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, neck and chest.

They were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Russia is taking children from Kherson region to Russian camps for "brainwashing" - CNS23.05.25, 03:24 • 3160 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Beryslav Raion
Kherson Oblast
