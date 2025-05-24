In the Kherson region, a piece of ammunition exploded in a house: an 8-year-old boy died, 5 more people were injured

In the village of Kalinivske, Beryslav district, Kherson region, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a private house, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring 5 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

In the village of Kalinivske, Beryslav district, an explosion of an unknown object occurred in a private house. Unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy died as a result of careless handling of ammunition by adults. - the message reads.

Two women were also injured. The 36-year-old victim has an acute reaction to stress. A 37-year-old woman suffered an explosive and traumatic brain injury, concussion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to her arms, legs, neck and chest.

They were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

