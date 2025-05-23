Russia is taking children from Kherson region to Russian camps for "brainwashing" - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants are sending Ukrainian children to camps in Adygea and Volgograd region to impose a distorted reality and change their identification.
Russian invaders are sending another group of Ukrainian children from Kherson region to children's camps located on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance (CNS).
The occupiers are taking children from Kherson region to Adygea and Volgograd region. There they will be given an intensive course on "the history of Russia" and lectures on the topic "Russian Spring. Reasons"
"The goal is to impose a distorted reality where Russia, not Ukraine, is to blame. This is part of the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainian children - a sign of genocide under international law," the CNS added.
Let us remind you
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the "Pioneer" center has started operating, where children are being zombified and prepared for the role of propagandists. In two months, more than 1,500 schoolchildren were processed with Kremlin narratives.
