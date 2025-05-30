International Potato Day, Steppe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 30

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 110632 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 144382 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 128261 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 117890 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 204480 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 104812 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128135 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111912 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116764 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102457 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Popular news

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

May 29, 07:29 PM • 3868 views

Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

May 29, 08:09 PM • 3346 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 7664 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 18083 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

12:12 AM • 2594 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 110632 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 204480 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 212038 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 288150 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 298755 views
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108765 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 101509 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114689 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 172198 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 108379 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

International Potato Day, Steppe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

May 30 is International Potato Day, Steppe Day in Ukraine, Cat Hug Day and Women's Emancipation Day. Also, Orthodox Christians honor the memory of Isaac the Confessor.

International Potato Day, Steppe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 30

Today, May 30, the whole world celebrates International Potato Day - a holiday established by the UN to honor the important role of this crop in ensuring food security, fighting poverty and sustainable agricultural development, writes UNN.

International Potato Day

International Potato Day is a relatively young holiday, which was first celebrated in the world in 2024. This day was officially established by the United Nations. In this way, the UN called on governments, scientific institutions and producers to pay attention to the potential of this crop in the context of climate change and the growing population of the planet.

The purpose of establishing this International Potato Day is to emphasize the role of potatoes in ensuring global food security, improving nutrition, and fighting poverty.

Potatoes are the fourth largest food crop in the world after corn, rice and wheat. It easily adapts to different climatic conditions, contains important nutrients and is the basis of the diet for hundreds of millions of people.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 11750 views

Steppe Day in Ukraine

Every year on May 30, Ukraine celebrates Steppe Day - an initiative dedicated to the preservation and popularization of steppe ecosystems. The holiday was founded in 2017 following the results of the interregional scientific seminar "Protection of steppe landscapes of Donetsk and Luhansk regions".

In particular, this holiday was founded in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the "Stone Tombs" reserve - one of the most famous symbols of the protection of steppe landscapes in Ukraine.

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather22.05.25, 10:34 • 95099 views

International Hug Your Cat Day

Also on this day, the whole world celebrates International Hug Your Cat Day - an unofficial but popular holiday among cat owners, which has become a great opportunity to once again remind about the importance of care, love and emotional connection between people and pets.

On this day, fans of fluffy animals around the world share photos with their cats. The day encourages responsible attitude to animals and promotes the idea of adopting cats from shelters.

First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"16.04.25, 13:31 • 13958 views

Women's Emancipation Day

On May 30, a number of European countries celebrate Women's Emancipation Day - a symbolic holiday dedicated to the struggle of women for equality and honoring historical events that have become milestones on the path to gender justice.

There are two main versions of the origin of this date. According to one of them, the holiday was established in memory of Joan of Arc, a French heroine who led the struggle against English rule during the Hundred Years' War, who was executed on May 30, 1431. She became a symbol of female courage, strength and self-sacrifice.

Although Emancipation Day is not an official holiday in most countries, it is celebrated by activists, human rights defenders and all those who support the fight for women's rights, gender equality and recognition of women's contribution to history.

Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland01.05.25, 19:37 • 10798 views

Commemoration of the Reverend Isaac the Confessor, Abbot of Dalmatia

On this day, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Reverend Isaac the Confessor, Abbot of Dalmatia.

Saint Isaac lived in Syria in the 4th century, where he led a secluded and austere ascetic life. Later he moved to Constantinople, where he founded a monastery, which was later named Dalmatian - in honor of his successor, Abbot Dalmat.

Reverend Isaac is known not only as an ascetic, but also as a defender of the Orthodox faith. He openly opposed Arianism - a heresy that denied the divinity of Jesus Christ. For this he was persecuted, but after the fall of the Arian emperor Valens he was released and continued his spiritual ministry.

Name days on this day are celebrated by Adrian, Athanasius, Mykola, Stepan, Evdokia, Efrosinia.

Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation28.05.25, 17:42 • 2496 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
United Nations
Ukraine
