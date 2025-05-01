Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland

From June 1, transgender women will no longer be able to play in women's football leagues in England and Scotland. The verdict of the football associations was adopted after a recent decision of the Supreme Court of Great Britain.

UNN reports with reference to One Football.

Details

From June 1, transgender women will no longer be able to play in women's football leagues in England or Scotland. This was announced by the relevant federations after a recent decision by the Supreme Court of Great Britain that the legal definition of a woman is based solely on biological sex.

The Supreme Court's decision of April 16 means that we are changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be allowed to play women's football in England, and this policy will be in effect from June 1, 2025. - the Football Association said in a statement.

We understand that this will be difficult for people who just want to play their favorite game, within the gender they identify with - the association said in a statement.



Reference

Until now, transgender women were allowed to compete in all-female teams under certain circumstances. They had to provide medical documentation confirming that their testosterone levels were below established norms for the past twelve months, as well as evidence of hormone therapy and an annual treatment review.

With the new decision, the English Football Association is responding to the Supreme Court's ruling in mid-April that women are only biological women within the meaning of the British Equality Act.

According to court decisions, transgender women cannot claim the same rights. At the same time, transgender people are still protected from discrimination, according to representatives of the British judiciary. But in this context, activists have already expressed concern.



Explanations regarding the new changes are promised to transgender women

Meanwhile, the Football Association of England promises that against the background of the revolutionary decision of the Supreme Court of Great Britain and the introduction of the corresponding ban, their representatives will contact transgender women who are currently playing - they will definitely explain the changes; they will tell you how it is possible to continue participating in the game.

How many people will the innovation actually affect?

An interesting fact - the new rule does not affect many people, because according to a report by the British news channel Sky News, there is not a single transgender woman in England who plays football professionally. But in the amateur sector, this applies to about 20 players.

