"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 20994 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 49491 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

11:10 AM • 67024 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 79257 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 87895 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 254853 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 144812 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 165209 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 224725 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 250590 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

From June 1, transgender women will not be able to play in women's football leagues in England and Scotland due to a Supreme Court decision. The Football Association promises support to the players.

Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland

From June 1, transgender women will no longer be able to play in women's football leagues in England and Scotland. The verdict of the football associations was adopted after a recent decision of the Supreme Court of Great Britain. 

UNN reports with reference to One Football.

Details

From June 1, transgender women will no longer be able to play in women's football leagues in England or Scotland. This was announced by the relevant federations after a recent decision by the Supreme Court of Great Britain that the legal definition of a woman is based solely on biological sex.

The Supreme Court's decision of April 16 means that we are changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be allowed to play women's football in England, and this policy will be in effect from June 1, 2025.

- the Football Association said in a statement.

We understand that this will be difficult for people who just want to play their favorite game, within the gender they identify with

- the association said in a statement.

Reference

Until now, transgender women were allowed to compete in all-female teams under certain circumstances. They had to provide medical documentation confirming that their testosterone levels were below established norms for the past twelve months, as well as evidence of hormone therapy and an annual treatment review.

With the new decision, the English Football Association is responding to the Supreme Court's ruling in mid-April that women are only biological women within the meaning of the British Equality Act.

According to court decisions, transgender women cannot claim the same rights. At the same time, transgender people are still protected from discrimination, according to representatives of the British judiciary. But in this context, activists have already expressed concern.

Explanations regarding the new changes are promised to transgender women

Meanwhile, the Football Association of England promises that against the background of the revolutionary decision of the Supreme Court of Great Britain and the introduction of the corresponding ban, their representatives will contact transgender women who are currently playing - they will definitely explain the changes; they will tell you how it is possible to continue participating in the game.

How many people will the innovation actually affect?

An interesting fact - the new rule does not affect many people, because according to a report by the British news channel Sky News, there is not a single transgender woman in England who plays football professionally. But in the amateur sector, this applies to about 20 players.

Let us remind you

The football player of the Canadian national team, who is a transgender, won a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the parliamentary elections in Germany, for the first time a transgender woman will enter the Bundestag.

The day of celebration of transgender visibility and raising awareness about discrimination faced by transgender people is celebrated annually on March 31.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Scotland
England
United Kingdom
