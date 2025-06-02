$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18056 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46677 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61514 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 114839 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145645 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152520 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 204961 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212775 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122429 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311051 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

russia has put forward its "usual" predatory demands in the negotiations: peace in exchange for the captured Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 1066 views

russia has put forward a memorandum to Ukraine demanding the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions. The negotiations in Istanbul ended without a tangible breakthrough in the peace process.

russia has put forward its "usual" predatory demands in the negotiations: peace in exchange for the captured Ukrainian territories

russia has provided Ukraine with a "peace memorandum" outlining its "usual" conditions for a ceasefire and peace agreement. The kremlin's position remains virtually unchanged: the aggressor country demands the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territories it has already partially seized (Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson). This is reported by Axios, citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

The talks in Istanbul ended without a clear breakthrough, except for an agreement on another exchange of prisoners of war. russia continues to reject US President Donald Trump's demand for an immediate ceasefire. However, delegations from the two countries met in Turkey for a second round of talks a day after Ukraine carried out a stunning drone attack deep inside Russia.

Umerov said that all prisoners of war under the age of 25 or those in serious physical condition will be exchanged.

Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire - Kyslytsia02.06.25, 17:58 • 1162 views

The minister added that the russian position, as outlined in the peace memorandum, remains "usual" and includes demands for Ukraine to withdraw troops from the regions it claims to have seized certain settlements or areas there, the Ukrainian official said.

President's Office explained in what issue the positions of Russia and Ukraine differ02.06.25, 18:12 • 1356 views

The russians also offered to return 10 children taken from Ukraine to Ukraine by July 10. This, according to Axios, was reported by two Ukrainian officials, noting that this is only a small part of the number of Ukrainian children held in Russia.

According to two unnamed Ukrainian officials, the head of the russian negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky, denied at the meeting that russia had kidnapped tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it propaganda.

Turkey, after the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, plans to become the initiator of a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan02.06.25, 18:21 • 1176 views

Stop calling crazy numbers. We will return everyone who is in the russian Federation. There is no kidnapping. russian soldiers do not kidnap, they only saved them because their lives were in danger. Don't put on a show for European sympathetic aunts who don't have children themselves

– said Medinsky.

Reminder

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, said that only today, June 2, during the negotiations of the delegations in Istanbul, russia handed over its "memorandum" to Ukraine regarding a ceasefire. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Rustem Umerov
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine
