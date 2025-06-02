Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia said that Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire.

Kyslytsia stated this at a briefing in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

the Russian side continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire. Some time ago, the US President proposed a complete ceasefire, and on Thursday and Friday this was discussed with the American delegation in New York, and our delegation reiterated them. These proposals were not accepted by the Russian side - said Kyslytsia.

We came to the conclusion that experts will continue to consider all this - Kyslytsia.

Addition

Umerov reported that today, June 2, at the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange - focus on the seriously wounded, youngi. Umerov also stated that the Russian Federation only today during the negotiations handed over its "memorandum" to the Ukrainian delegation.