President's Office explained in what issue the positions of Russia and Ukraine differ

The positions of Ukraine and Russia differ on the issue of a ceasefire for future negotiations on establishing a lasting peace. Russia wants to discuss critical issues and compromises without a ceasefire. This was stated by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference following the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukraine continues to be constructive... A ceasefire for future negotiations on establishing a lasting peace - it is in this moment that the positions of Russia and Ukraine differ. Russia wants to discuss compromises and more critical issues without a ceasefire. We believe that when weapons are silent, then we can talk. As long as they continue to kill Ukrainians every day, without security guarantees, we cannot talk. There are no USA or Europe at the negotiating table," Bevz said.

He noted that Ukraine will contact the United States.

"Ukraine today before the meeting (had) contacts with some partners, Europeans. After that, we will have them again. We will also contact the United States. We believe that they should be integrated into these processes," Bevz said.

Supplement

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia reported that Russia continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire.