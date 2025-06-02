Turkey, after the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, plans to become the initiator of a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10312 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20621 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40253 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75427 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127153 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143881 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198947 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211414 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121604 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291493 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 75425 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291492 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335770 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 348965 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353845 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 85276 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117628 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197478 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138727 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 169047 views
Actual

Financial Times

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Hryvnia

Tu-160

Turkey, after the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, plans to become the initiator of a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Turkey plans to initiate a summit with the participation of Zelensky, Putin and, possibly, Trump, after negotiations in Istanbul. Erdogan expressed his readiness to organize a meeting in Ankara or Istanbul.

Turkey, after the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, plans to become the initiator of a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan

Following negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to initiate the organization of a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, could participate in the meeting, UNN writes, citing a briefing held by Erdogan.

Details

Following the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey plans to come up with initiatives to organize a summit at the level of leaders

- Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that if Zelenskyy and Putin agree to such a meeting, he will try to involve Trump in it.

"My biggest wish for both sides is to bring Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even involve Mr. Trump in the participation, if they agree," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader added that his administration will "take steps" to organize such a meeting.

Recall

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

There will be a third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for some time.

During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
White House
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9