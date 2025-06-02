Turkey, after the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, plans to become the initiator of a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan

Following negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to initiate the organization of a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, could participate in the meeting, UNN writes, citing a briefing held by Erdogan.

Details

Following the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey plans to come up with initiatives to organize a summit at the level of leaders - Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that if Zelenskyy and Putin agree to such a meeting, he will try to involve Trump in it.

"My biggest wish for both sides is to bring Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even involve Mr. Trump in the participation, if they agree," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader added that his administration will "take steps" to organize such a meeting.

Recall

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

There will be a third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for some time.

During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.