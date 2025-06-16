Showers in places, but warm: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Monday, June 16 16 June 2025

$41.490.00
48.080.00
uken
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 26739 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 80126 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 80888 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 76090 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 72307 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 63387 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 53351 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 117639 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69605 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58951 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk regionJune 15, 06:27 PM • 5890 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"June 15, 06:55 PM • 12104 views
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 11580 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister10:20 PM • 8396 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS12:24 AM • 10292 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 50403 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 122233 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 182360 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 189079 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 204799 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 20801 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 19099 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 117639 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 59064 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 108158 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Truth Social
YouTube

Showers in places, but warm: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Monday, June 16 16 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation, except for the eastern regions, where short-term rains with thunderstorms will pass. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate from +21 to +26 degrees.

Showers in places, but warm: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Monday, June 16

In Ukraine, the weather on Monday, June 16, will be warm and dry in most regions. The exception is the eastern part of the country, where short-term rains are expected, in some places with thunderstorms. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 16, Ukraine will be covered by clouds, from which the sun will still peek out from time to time. The day promises to be warm with a light breeze.

Short-term rains are predicted only in the Left Bank of the country - Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. There may be thunderstorms in some places. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will blow from the Northwest and increase from 7 to 12 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day is from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius. In the eastern regions, thermometers will show +18…+23 degrees.

Weather in regional centers

  • Kyiv +23...+25;
    • Uzhhorod +25...+27;
      • Lviv +24...+26;
        • Ivano-Frankivsk +24...+26;
          • Ternopil +24...+26;
            • Chernivtsi +25...+27;
              • Khmelnytskyi +24...+26;
                • Lutsk +24...+26;
                  • Rivne +23...+25;
                    • Zhytomyr +23...+25;
                      • Vinnytsia +24...+26;
                        • Odesa +25...+27;
                          • Mykolaiv +24...+26;
                            • Kherson+23...+25;
                              • Simferopol +22...+24;
                                • Kropyvnytskyi +22...+24;
                                  • Cherkasy +23...+25;
                                    • Chernihiv +23...+25;
                                      • Sumy +21...+23;
                                        • Poltava +21...+23;
                                          • Dnipro +21...+23;
                                            • Zaporizhzhia +22...+24;
                                              • Donetsk +20...+22;
                                                • Luhansk +20...+22;
                                                  • Kharkiv +21...+23.

                                                    It will be cloudy in the Kyiv region and in the capital, without precipitation.

                                                    North-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s.

                                                    Temperature in the region during the day 21-26°; in the capital of Ukraine during the day 23-25°.

                                                    Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them03.06.25, 09:30 • 220804 views

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Weather and environment
                                                    Donetsk Oblast
                                                    Kyiv Oblast
                                                    Luhansk Oblast
                                                    Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                                                    Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                                                    Dnipro
                                                    Kherson Oblast
                                                    Simferopol
                                                    Ukraine
                                                    Uzhhorod
                                                    Luhansk
                                                    Chernivtsi
                                                    Donetsk
                                                    Chernihiv
                                                    Poltava
                                                    Zhytomyr
                                                    Ternopil
                                                    Kropyvnytskyi
                                                    Vinnytsia
                                                    Ivano-Frankivsk
                                                    Lutsk
                                                    Cherkassy
                                                    Khmelnytsky
                                                    Zaporizhzhia
                                                    Lviv
                                                    Rivne
                                                    Mykolaiv
                                                    Odesa
                                                    Sums
                                                    Kyiv
                                                    Kharkiv
                                                    Tesla
                                                    $
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    .
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    S&P 500
                                                    $
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    ,
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    Brent Oil
                                                    $
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    .
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    Gold
                                                    $
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    ,
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    Gas TTF
                                                    $
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    .
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9
                                                    0
                                                    0
                                                    1
                                                    2
                                                    3
                                                    4
                                                    5
                                                    6
                                                    7
                                                    8
                                                    9