Showers in places, but warm: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Monday, June 16 16 June 2025

In Ukraine, the weather on Monday, June 16, will be warm and dry in most regions. The exception is the eastern part of the country, where short-term rains are expected, in some places with thunderstorms. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

According to weather forecasters, on June 16, Ukraine will be covered by clouds, from which the sun will still peek out from time to time. The day promises to be warm with a light breeze.

Short-term rains are predicted only in the Left Bank of the country - Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. There may be thunderstorms in some places. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will blow from the Northwest and increase from 7 to 12 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day is from 21 to 26 degrees Celsius. In the eastern regions, thermometers will show +18…+23 degrees.

Weather in regional centers

Kyiv +23...+25;

Uzhhorod +25...+27;

Lviv +24...+26;

Ivano-Frankivsk +24...+26;

Ternopil +24...+26;

Chernivtsi +25...+27;

Khmelnytskyi +24...+26;

Lutsk +24...+26;

Rivne +23...+25;

Zhytomyr +23...+25;

Vinnytsia +24...+26;

Odesa +25...+27;

Mykolaiv +24...+26;

Kherson+23...+25;

Simferopol +22...+24;

Kropyvnytskyi +22...+24;

Cherkasy +23...+25;

Chernihiv +23...+25;

Sumy +21...+23;

Poltava +21...+23;

Dnipro +21...+23;

Zaporizhzhia +22...+24;

Donetsk +20...+22;

Luhansk +20...+22;

Kharkiv +21...+23.

It will be cloudy in the Kyiv region and in the capital, without precipitation.

North-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 21-26°; in the capital of Ukraine during the day 23-25°.

