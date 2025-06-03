A cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 4700 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 17409 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15833 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62696 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 79009 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 104296 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 113779 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195831 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168577 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164180 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.7m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 24023 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 31724 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 17100 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 20094 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 23391 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 17409 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 12196 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62696 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195831 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 353257 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 4188 views

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 8924 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 8012 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 136752 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 142832 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

A cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Today and tomorrow, a cold atmospheric front with rain and thunderstorms will cross Ukraine. Dry weather is expected from June 4, with temperatures up to +31°C in the south and east.

A cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster

A cold atmospheric front will pass through Ukraine today and tomorrow, bringing rain and thunderstorms. However, already on June 4, most regions will return to dry, comfortable weather with temperatures of +23…+27 °C, and in the south and east - up to +31 °C. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Today and tomorrow, an atmospheric front will cross Ukraine. Cold. This means that there will be thunderstorms and rain in its area of activity, possibly hail and squalls in some places. And fresher air will spread behind it

- the weather forecaster warned.

Didenko added that tomorrow this front will almost leave the borders of Ukraine. However, rain with thunderstorms is still possible on the night of June 4.

"And already in the afternoon on Wednesday, short-term showers are likely only in the Carpathians, in Transcarpathia, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the rest of Ukraine, that is, in most regions, dry weather will prevail tomorrow," the weather forecaster added.

She noted that the air temperature during the day will be +23...+27 degrees, and in the south and east even up to +27...+31 degrees.

According to Didenko, Kyiv will have dry, sunny weather on June 4. At the same time, since the capital will be in the rear of the atmospheric front, the air will be briefly refreshed tomorrow, with +23, +24 degrees expected during the day.

In the future, real summer weather is predicted almost everywhere in Ukraine. +24...+29 degrees are expected, in the south and east and in some places in the central part – up to +27...+32 degrees.

"While there is still no strong heat, houses and the environment have not warmed up too much, let's try to save electricity and not turn on air conditioners for any increased degree reason," the weather forecaster urged.

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer30.05.25, 16:21 • 145287 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9