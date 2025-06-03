A cold front will cause thunderstorms and hail, but summer weather will return soon - weather forecaster

A cold atmospheric front will pass through Ukraine today and tomorrow, bringing rain and thunderstorms. However, already on June 4, most regions will return to dry, comfortable weather with temperatures of +23…+27 °C, and in the south and east - up to +31 °C. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Today and tomorrow, an atmospheric front will cross Ukraine. Cold. This means that there will be thunderstorms and rain in its area of activity, possibly hail and squalls in some places. And fresher air will spread behind it - the weather forecaster warned.

Didenko added that tomorrow this front will almost leave the borders of Ukraine. However, rain with thunderstorms is still possible on the night of June 4.

"And already in the afternoon on Wednesday, short-term showers are likely only in the Carpathians, in Transcarpathia, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In the rest of Ukraine, that is, in most regions, dry weather will prevail tomorrow," the weather forecaster added.

She noted that the air temperature during the day will be +23...+27 degrees, and in the south and east even up to +27...+31 degrees.

According to Didenko, Kyiv will have dry, sunny weather on June 4. At the same time, since the capital will be in the rear of the atmospheric front, the air will be briefly refreshed tomorrow, with +23, +24 degrees expected during the day.

In the future, real summer weather is predicted almost everywhere in Ukraine. +24...+29 degrees are expected, in the south and east and in some places in the central part – up to +27...+32 degrees.

"While there is still no strong heat, houses and the environment have not warmed up too much, let's try to save electricity and not turn on air conditioners for any increased degree reason," the weather forecaster urged.

