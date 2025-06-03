More than 1480 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

The total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in Ukraine as of May 25 of this year has increased to 1,482 objects. Of these, 145 are of national importance, 1,232 are of local importance, and 105 have just been discovered. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC).

Due to massive attacks by the occupiers, cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv have been damaged, in particular: in the Kharkiv region - 335, Kherson - 282, Donetsk - 172, Odesa - 159, Kyiv region and Kyiv - 106, Zaporizhia - 67, Chernihiv - 65, Lviv - 61, Dnipropetrovsk - 61, Sumy - 56, Mykolaiv - 53, Luhansk - 32, Khmelnytsky - 11, Poltava - 10, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr - 4 each, Kirovohrad - 3, Cherkasy - 1.

At the same time, 2,302 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses. Of these, 436 were destroyed (18.6%).

The largest losses and damages to cultural infrastructure were recorded in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and Sumy regions.

The most numerous group of cultural infrastructure objects that have been damaged or destroyed are club institutions (48.6% of the total number).

It is noted that the inventory and accurate accounting of damaged and destroyed cultural monuments and historical heritage sites is currently impossible due to the almost complete occupation of the territory of the Luhansk region, and significant territories of the Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

According to the representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during the years of occupation more than 200 archaeological sites were significantly damaged or destroyed on the annexed peninsula.

In Odesa, 19 architectural monuments damaged by missile attack on January 31