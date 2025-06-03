More than 1480 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35907 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63739 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 116424 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 64147 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153667 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113531 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124424 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124475 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233921 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Publications

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17656 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35966 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 116510 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 100517 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153755 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17656 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37434 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51606 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43774 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152307 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

More than 1480 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Due to the attacks by the occupiers, cultural heritage sites in 18 oblasts and Kyiv have been damaged. The infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts suffered the greatest losses.

More than 1480 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

The total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in Ukraine as of May 25 of this year has increased to 1,482 objects. Of these, 145 are of national importance, 1,232 are of local importance, and 105 have just been discovered. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC).

Details

Due to massive attacks by the occupiers, cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv have been damaged, in particular: in the Kharkiv region - 335, Kherson - 282, Donetsk - 172, Odesa - 159, Kyiv region and Kyiv - 106, Zaporizhia - 67, Chernihiv - 65, Lviv - 61, Dnipropetrovsk - 61, Sumy - 56, Mykolaiv - 53, Luhansk - 32, Khmelnytsky - 11, Poltava - 10, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr - 4 each, Kirovohrad - 3, Cherkasy - 1.

At the same time, 2,302 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses. Of these, 436 were destroyed (18.6%).

The largest losses and damages to cultural infrastructure were recorded in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and Sumy regions.

UNESCO to help conduct archaeological research in the affected areas of the Kakhovka Dam06.08.24, 13:50 • 25942 views

The most numerous group of cultural infrastructure objects that have been damaged or destroyed are club institutions (48.6% of the total number).

It is noted that the inventory and accurate accounting of damaged and destroyed cultural monuments and historical heritage sites is currently impossible due to the almost complete occupation of the territory of the Luhansk region, and significant territories of the Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression for the cultural heritage of Ukraine: more than 1450 objects damaged, most in Kharkiv region02.05.25, 13:28 • 4668 views

Let us remind you

According to the representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during the years of occupation more than 200 archaeological sites were significantly damaged or destroyed on the annexed peninsula.

In Odesa, 19 architectural monuments damaged by missile attack on January 3102.02.25, 01:05 • 65156 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCulture
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9