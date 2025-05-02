Consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression for the cultural heritage of Ukraine: more than 1450 objects damaged, most in Kharkiv region

Great damage due to the actions of the invaders to the Ukrainian cultural heritage - in 18 regions and Kyiv, monuments and cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged. The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports on new data on calculating the consequences of the occupiers' actions, UNN reports.

According to the information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, as of April 25, 2025, the total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in Ukraine is 1,453.

2,286 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses. Of these, 425 were destroyed (18.6%). The largest losses and damages to cultural infrastructure were suffered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions.

The government provides detailed information on 1,453 damaged cultural heritage sites.

It concerns 142 objects of national importance, as well as 1210 of local importance and, in addition, 101 newly discovered ones.

Statistics by regions of Ukraine

Cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv were damaged due to the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Kharkiv region - 332;

Kherson - 281;

Donetsk - 172;

Odesa - 159;

Kyiv region and Kyiv - 100;

Chernihiv - 65;

Zaporizhzhia - 63;

Lviv - 61;

Dnipropetrovsk - 53;

Mykolaiv - 47;

Sumy - 55;

Luhansk - 32;

Khmelnytskyi - 11;

Poltava - 10;

And also Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions - 4 each. Kirovohrad - 3 and Cherkasy - 1.

As of December 2024, in Ukraine 1255 damaged cultural heritage sites have been recorded due to the war. The most affected objects are in Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions.