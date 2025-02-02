In Odesa, 19 architectural monuments damaged by missile attack on January 31

As a result of a rocket attack on Friday, January 31, 19 architectural monuments were damaged in Odesa, and a UNESCO mission is to arrive in the city. This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Our specialists have just completed a survey of all damaged architectural monuments in the historic center of the city. A total of 19 architectural monuments have been damaged to varying degrees, - the message says.



Trukhanov emphasized: "We have already received a response from UNESCO, and we expect a mission to Odesa in the near future.

As UNN previously reported , a Russian missile attack damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, including the Bristol Hotel. Among the damaged buildings are the Philharmonic and museums protected by UNESCO.

UNESCO condemned the rocket attack on the historic center of Odesa, which damaged cultural buildings under the organization's protection. A special mission is planned to be sent to Ukraine to document the damage and determine response measures.