The occupiers boast about "interest from Russians in Luhansk orphans" - CNS

The occupiers continue to take the youngest citizens of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Thus, according to the so-called "Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Luhansk People's Republic" Inna Shvenk, 30 Ukrainian orphans who were in the TOT of Luhansk region were recently transferred to Russian families.

The collaborator noted the "interest from the Russians to the Luhansk orphans" - as if it were purchases on the market - noted in the CNS.

They point out that the Kremlin systematically takes Ukrainian children outside of Ukraine and actually deprives them of their right to their own identity, family, language.

"This is a classic example of deportation and forced adoption, which are war crimes under the Geneva Convention," the CNS summarized.

Let us remind you

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians drove high school students to celebrate "Slavic Culture Day." The main task of the event was to consolidate in the minds of teenagers the narrative that Russia is the cradle of Slavic peoples and protects them from "Western aggression."

Also, according to the CNS, the Russian occupation administrations received instructions to form lists of children from TOT for sending to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

