Zelenskyy called the Russian Federation's memorandum an ultimatum, citing intelligence data

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet seen the memorandum, but according to information received from partners and intelligence, he calls it an ultimatum. He promised to tell his position after reviewing the document. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of President Zelenskyy.

I have not actually seen this memorandum, but I have received information from partners and from intelligence about what might be there. And it looks very similar to the ultimatum things of the Russian Federation. I will frankly share with you what I think about it when I see it - Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia provided Ukraine with a "peace memorandum" outlining its "usual" conditions for a ceasefire and a peace agreement. The Kremlin's position remains virtually unchanged: the aggressor country demands a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territories that it has already partially occupied (Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson).