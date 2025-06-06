NABU Detective Unit Head and BEB Director Candidate Skomarov Concealed Russian Citizenship of Father Who Has Business in "LPR"

In the second year of the full-scale invasion, the father of the head of the NABU detectives unit, Oleksandr Skomarov, received Russian citizenship. This is evidenced by his passport data, which was obtained by the editors of StopCor, UNN reports.

Passport series 3923 number 631482 issued in 2024 to a citizen of the Russian Federation Viktor Skomarov and has the status "Valid".

Also, in the Unified Register of Taxpayers, you can get information that Skomarov is registered with the FPS of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in the official declaration of Oleksandr Skomarov for 2024, the joint joint ownership of a residential building in Novoaidar, Luhansk region, is indicated. He owns the real estate jointly with his mother and father, Viktor Dmytrovych Skomarov.

In addition, in Ukrainian registers Skomarov's father appears as the director of the Novoaidar District Seed Inspectorate.

The legal entity is registered in the temporarily occupied territory, and its phone number has been changed to a number with the code "LNR" - 824591606.

Another fact proves that the passport is original. At one time, Skomarov's father headed the cell of the Our Ukraine party, which he registered at his place of residence, which is now indicated in his Russian passport.

We remind you that according to the current legislation, if an employee has not informed the employer about existing ties with relatives who are in the TOT (temporarily occupied territories) of Ukraine, he may be dismissed.

In this regard, the editors sent requests to find out whether Skomarov reported his father, who lives in the occupied territory, what measures will be taken in case he does not report such a fact, whether this information was checked during his special check, and also regarding the commission's assessment of Skomarov's concealment of family ties with a resident of the temporarily occupied territory.

The editors of StopCor contacted the chairman of the commission for holding a competition for the position in the BEB and the secretariat of the CMU, NABU and SBU with relevant requests. If we receive a response, we will publish the information received.

What else is known about Skomarov:

Education: from 2005 to 2008 he studied at the Luhansk State University of Internal Affairs named after E.O. Didorenko, receiving a bachelor's degree with honors in the field of study "Law". From 2008 to 2010, he studied at the National Academy of Prosecutors of Ukraine, after which he received a master's degree with honors in the specialty "Law".

Position: Deputy Head of the Main Detective Unit — Head of the Second Detective Unit of the Main Detective Unit of NABU.

Work and property

In 2010, Skomarov began his work in the prosecutor's office of the Luhansk region as an intern and later as an assistant prosecutor. In 2012, he holds the position of prosecutor in the Luhansk region. In early 2015, he entered the postgraduate studies of the National Academy of Prosecutors of Ukraine and is a candidate of sciences. The following year, he passes a competitive selection for the position of NABU detective. He holds the position of senior detective, later the head of the detective department, later the deputy head of the detective unit, and since 2021, the deputy head of the Main Detective Unit.

He is a NABU detective in a number of high-profile cases, including the Rozenblat case, PrivatBank, MP Gunko, etc. Skomarov gave a comment on the investigation into the embezzlement and seizure of property and funds of PJSC Ukrnafta in the amount of over UAH 13.3 billion, regarding the seizure of funds of the state enterprise "Polygraphic Combine "Ukraine" in the amount of over UAH 450 million, regarding the case of gas theft for UAH 2.1 billion, regarding the mechanism of illegal seizure of assets – funds of the local budget and land of the territorial community of the city of Odesa, which caused UAH 689 million in losses, investigation of corruption facts at state enterprises, institutions and organizations of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. Also, in the series of materials "Secrets of NABU", he gave an interview regarding the investigation of the Privatbank case (regarding the withdrawal of funds from it before nationalization).

Skomarov is a candidate of legal sciences, applied for a number of competitions, including the director of NABU and the head of SAP. He was recused due to the assistant lawyer not being allowed to review the case materials with the consent and together with the lawyer and the suspect.