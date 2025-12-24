$42.100.05
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 19649 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 37835 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 48512 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 56931 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 37940 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 44281 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21611 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18955 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24440 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Gold

US postpones tariffs on Chinese semiconductors until 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Trump administration announced tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports due to Beijing's pursuit of dominance, but postponed their implementation until June 2027. This decision is a result of an investigation into China's unfair trade practices.

US postpones tariffs on Chinese semiconductors until 2027

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that it would impose tariffs on imports of Chinese semiconductors due to Beijing's "unjustified" pursuit of dominance in the chip industry, but would delay the implementation of this measure until June 2027. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, the tariff rate will be announced at least 30 days in advance. This decision followed a year-long "Section 301" investigation into China's unfair trade practices, which concerned the export of "legacy" or outdated technology chips to the US and was initiated by the administration of former President Joe Biden.

China's targeted pursuit of dominance in the semiconductor industry is unjustified and burdens or restricts US trade, and therefore is grounds for action

- the statement from the Office of the United States Trade Representative said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington protested against any tariffs. "Politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing trade and technology issues, destabilizing global industrial and supply chains, will benefit no one and will ultimately backfire on those who do it," the statement to Reuters said. "We will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," the embassy added.

This move, which preserves Trump's ability to impose tariffs, aims to reduce tensions with Beijing amid restrictions on Chinese exports of rare earth metals, on which global technology companies depend and which China controls.

China aims to triple AI chip production amid competition with US - Financial Times27.08.25, 16:05 • 2788 views

As part of negotiations with China on delaying these restrictions, Washington postponed a rule restricting the export of American technology to units of already blacklisted Chinese companies. An investigation has also been launched that could allow the first shipments to China of Nvidia's second most powerful AI chip, Reuters reports, despite serious concerns from US "hawks" who believe these chips could significantly strengthen the Chinese military.

The semiconductor industry is awaiting the administration's decision on a broader investigation into tariffs on global chip imports.

This investigation, conducted under "Section 232" of the national security law, could lead to additional tariffs on Chinese semiconductors and a wide range of electronic devices containing them from all countries. However, according to Reuters, US officials privately indicate that tariffs may not be imposed in the near future.

Nvidia considers increasing H200 chip production for China due to high demand - Reuters13.12.25, 16:10 • 5697 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States