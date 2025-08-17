Zelenskyy's plane is heading to the US for a meeting with Trump

The plane of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to the United States of America, where a meeting with Donald Trump is to take place. This was reported on Telegram by Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

The estimated time of the plane's arrival in the USA is in 6.5 hours, the MP wrote. He also published a map of the plane's flight.

No other details are currently being announced.

Recall

US President Donald Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone.

He also reposted on social media a message stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia in order not to lose even more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory or sell land.

At the same time, European leaders condemned proposals to transfer Ukrainian territories to Russia for peace. They emphasized Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms of peace.