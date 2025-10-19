Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in Spain

29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of famous Hollywood actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married her beloved, financier Alex Grushinsky. The festive ceremony took place in the historic 12th-century monastery Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine in Valladolid, reports The Daily Mail, writes UNN.

The romantic wedding took place on October 18 on the territory of a picturesque Spanish estate near a winery.

According to media reports, the couple, who have known each other since childhood, got engaged in August 2024 and are now officially married.

Both of the bride's parents, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, were present at the ceremony. Despite their divorce almost ten years ago, they remain good friends.

Reportedly, among the honored wedding guests were Malia and Sasha Obama – daughters of the 44th US President Barack Obama, as well as Trudie Styler – wife of legendary musician Sting. Stella's half-sister, actress Dakota Johnson, known for her role in the film "50 Shades of Grey," also did not miss the event.

Stella's groom, Alex Grushinsky, is a technology entrepreneur – CEO and co-founder of Nova.

The bride's mother, Melanie Griffith, has two other children – son Alexander Bauer from her marriage to Steven Bauer and daughter Dakota Johnson from her marriage to Don Johnson.

Her father, Antonio Banderas, has been in a relationship with Nicole Kimpel, a Dutch investment banker, for several years.

Stella Banderas's wedding became one of the most discussed events of October in the social world.

