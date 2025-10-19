Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in Spain

$41.640.00
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14200 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
02:19 PM • 14333 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 17459 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 25600 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 40133 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51691 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47014 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53522 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan: sides conclude immediate truce in DohaOctober 19, 07:56 AM • 4172 views
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany - WeltOctober 19, 08:15 AM • 11737 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 28124 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"Photo01:06 PM • 12680 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"Photo01:06 PM • 12680 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14208 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 28278 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 110892 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 132442 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 155987 views
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 33944 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 52389 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 54290 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 54290 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 81424 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married financier Alex Grushinsky. The ceremony took place on October 18 at the historic Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine monastery in Spain.

Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in Spain

29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of famous Hollywood actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married her beloved, financier Alex Grushinsky. The festive ceremony took place in the historic 12th-century monastery Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine in Valladolid, reports The Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The romantic wedding took place on October 18 on the territory of a picturesque Spanish estate near a winery.

According to media reports, the couple, who have known each other since childhood, got engaged in August 2024 and are now officially married.

Both of the bride's parents, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, were present at the ceremony. Despite their divorce almost ten years ago, they remain good friends.

A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko06.09.25, 21:22 • 49762 views

Reportedly, among the honored wedding guests were Malia and Sasha Obama – daughters of the 44th US President Barack Obama, as well as Trudie Styler – wife of legendary musician Sting. Stella's half-sister, actress Dakota Johnson, known for her role in the film "50 Shades of Grey," also did not miss the event.

Stella's groom, Alex Grushinsky, is a technology entrepreneur – CEO and co-founder of Nova.

The bride's mother, Melanie Griffith, has two other children – son Alexander Bauer from her marriage to Steven Bauer and daughter Dakota Johnson from her marriage to Don Johnson.

Her father, Antonio Banderas, has been in a relationship with Nicole Kimpel, a Dutch investment banker, for several years.

Stella Banderas's wedding became one of the most discussed events of October in the social world.

Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe17.09.25, 21:36 • 44455 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
US Elections
Film
Marriage
Bloggers
Barack Obama
Spain