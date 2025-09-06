A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko

$41.350.00
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 24134 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 41386 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 40473 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 37767 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 46052 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 56425 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34360 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42015 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45723 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37486 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Restoration of tracks and catenary after enemy shelling in Donetsk region will last until the end of the day - Ukrzaliznytsia
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a drone
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 41374 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 56419 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Blogger Dasha Kvitkova is getting married for the second time. Her chosen one, FC Dynamo footballer Volodymyr Brazhko, proposed to her.

A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko

Blogger Dasha Kvitkova is getting married for the second time. Her chosen one, FC Dynamo footballer Volodymyr Brazhko, proposed to her, UNN reports.

"A thousand times 'yes'," Kvitkova wrote on Instagram and posted a series of romantic photos.

The photos show the ring and the place where Brazhko proposed to his beloved.

"We had a great game of golf," the blogger joked in her stories.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsUNN Lite