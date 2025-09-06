A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko

Blogger Dasha Kvitkova is getting married for the second time. Her chosen one, FC Dynamo footballer Volodymyr Brazhko, proposed to her, UNN reports.

"A thousand times 'yes'," Kvitkova wrote on Instagram and posted a series of romantic photos.

The photos show the ring and the place where Brazhko proposed to his beloved.

"We had a great game of golf," the blogger joked in her stories.