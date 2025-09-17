Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe

61-year-old "Matrix" star Keanu Reeves and 52-year-old artist Alexandra Grant secretly married during a summer trip to Europe. Insiders note that Grant became a support for Reeves and helped him heal after many personal tragedies, UNN reports, citing Radar Online.

At the same time, friends of the couple add that "the artist became his support and helped him heal from the tragedies he experienced in life."

The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very private. They had been talking about it for years, but in the end, they wanted something just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping a quiet secret suits them perfectly – an insider claims.

"This position reflects Keanu's well-known understated and casual personality," the source added.

The couple first met at a party in 2009 and worked together on the book "Ode to Happiness." They dated secretly for a long time until they publicly confirmed their romance in 2019. The couple, who divide their time between film sets and art exhibitions, support each other's work. Reeves asks for Grant's opinion on scripts and often travels with her to exhibitions, sources say.

He completely trusts her judgment. Whenever Keanu is weighing a project, Alexandra is the first person he turns to. And when she shows her work, he's right there with her, supporting her. The support goes both ways – an insider said.

Insiders close to the couple say Grant provided Reeves with the stability he needed after years of grief. In 1999, his long-time partner Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava. The couple broke up shortly after, and two years later, Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28.

I don't think you ever get over it. Grief and loss are things that never go away. They stay with you - Reeves said in an interview.

"Alexandra is a huge source of support for him. After everything Keanu has been through, she calms him down. All his friends notice how much lighter he seems with her - he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his rock," an insider said.

