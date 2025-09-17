Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
05:46 PM • 2954 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 7982 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 11302 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 18080 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 32194 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38423 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38203 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 102692 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 119952 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53810 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
99%
749mm
Popular news
A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies toPhotoSeptember 17, 09:20 AM • 4942 views
25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and MoldovaSeptember 17, 10:38 AM • 6964 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - DemchenkoSeptember 17, 10:56 AM • 16688 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 17, 11:08 AM • 21694 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 18702 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 18765 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 52815 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 102697 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 119957 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 67498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe06:36 PM • 192 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 2330 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 2248 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 39837 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 45027 views
Actual
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

61-year-old Keanu Reeves and 52-year-old Alexandra Grant secretly tied the knot in Europe. The artist became a pillar of support for the actor after many personal tragedies.

Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe

61-year-old "Matrix" star Keanu Reeves and 52-year-old artist Alexandra Grant secretly married during a summer trip to Europe. Insiders note that Grant became a support for Reeves and helped him heal after many personal tragedies, UNN reports, citing Radar Online.

Keanu Reeves secretly married Alexandra Grant 

- RadarOnline sources report.

At the same time, friends of the couple add that "the artist became his support and helped him heal from the tragedies he experienced in life."

The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very private. They had been talking about it for years, but in the end, they wanted something just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping a quiet secret suits them perfectly 

– an insider claims.

 "This position reflects Keanu's well-known understated and casual personality," the source added.

Addition

The couple first met at a party in 2009 and worked together on the book "Ode to Happiness." They dated secretly for a long time until they publicly confirmed their romance in 2019. The couple, who divide their time between film sets and art exhibitions, support each other's work. Reeves asks for Grant's opinion on scripts and often travels with her to exhibitions, sources say.

He completely trusts her judgment. Whenever Keanu is weighing a project, Alexandra is the first person he turns to. And when she shows her work, he's right there with her, supporting her. The support goes both ways 

– an insider said.

Insiders close to the couple say Grant provided Reeves with the stability he needed after years of grief. In 1999, his long-time partner Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava. The couple broke up shortly after, and two years later, Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28.

I don't think you ever get over it. Grief and loss are things that never go away. They stay with you 

- Reeves said in an interview.

"Alexandra is a huge source of support for him. After everything Keanu has been through, she calms him down. All his friends notice how much lighter he seems with her - he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his rock," an insider said.

Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married03.09.25, 22:15 • 52337 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Europe