Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
August 13, 07:25 PM • 8170 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 20477 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 28880 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 31096 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 35757 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 72902 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 75753 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 143993 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 65659 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 120247 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.8m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Trump's consultations with European leaders lasted over an hour – Chancellery of the President of PolandAugust 13, 04:32 PM • 6006 views
Germany to fund $500 million US arms package for UkraineAugust 13, 04:35 PM • 8930 views
Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with TrumpAugust 13, 05:23 PM • 7906 views
The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President StubbAugust 13, 06:22 PM • 6034 views
US intends to offer Russia rare earth mineral development in Alaska - The TelegraphAugust 13, 06:50 PM • 10228 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 143993 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 120247 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 111900 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 122832 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 94118 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 21262 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 44082 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 97651 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 114294 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 47307 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Brent Crude

Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Donald Trump seeks a meeting with Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which Putin has agreed to. Experts fear that Trump may make concessions to Putin, leading to a "bad deal" that Ukraine may reject.

Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic

US President Donald Trump has long sought a personal meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine, and Putin has agreed to the White House chief's proposal. This is reported by The Atlantic, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump "may fall into a trap" that the Russian leader "is setting on American soil."

Putin has already won. He is the leader of a rogue state, and he will meet on American soil with the President of the United States. Trump wants a deal. And if he can't achieve it now, he may abandon it entirely

– said former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

The publication indicates that Putin has shown no signs of being willing to compromise on his positions: he wants Russia to retain the territory it has conquered, and Ukraine to abandon security guarantees that could prevent a renewed attack by Moscow.

Having promised to end the war during his campaign, Trump, above all, desperately wants the fighting to stop, and observers fear that as a result he may agree to Putin's terms regardless of what Ukraine wants

- writes the author of the article.

According to him, if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the agreement, "however one-sided it may be," Kyiv will become the main obstacle to peace in Trump's eyes, and this could lead to Trump "again unleashing his anger on Zelenskyy."

It's clear that Putin's strategy is to drag it out. ... My biggest fear is a bad deal that Zelenskyy will reject, and then become the bad guy, and that then Trump, again in his classic mix of revenge and vanity, will turn against Ukraine

- said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The media also notes that Trump "has made it clear that he wants peace."

"He also wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Several of his closest allies have said that the fact that President Barack Obama received it infuriates Trump. ... So Trump sees an opportunity in Ukraine," the author concludes.

Recall

According to The Times, the US and Russia are discussing a model for ending the war in Ukraine that resembles Israeli control over the West Bank. The idea involves economic and military control of the occupied territories by Russia without formally eliminating Ukrainian sovereignty.

The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska13.08.25, 22:12 • 2880 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine