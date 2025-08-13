The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska

The United States has allowed all financial transactions, prohibited under anti-Russian sanctions, until August 20, as they are necessary for the summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of the Treasury.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury issues Russia-related General License 125 "To authorize transactions related to meetings between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation in Alaska - the statement says.

The presented license states that all prohibitions have been lifted until August 20.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer Vladimir Putin access to Alaska's rare earth minerals and the lifting of sanctions. This is intended to incentivize Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not be able to convince Putin not to shell civilians during the meeting in Alaska. He hopes to end the war and warned of serious consequences for Russia.