The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
04:57 PM • 11589 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 20556 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 24370 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 29882 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 66189 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 69778 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 131519 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 61149 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 110273 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 104336 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideoAugust 13, 11:10 AM • 65504 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 37513 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - reportAugust 13, 01:12 PM • 35912 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 16274 views
MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case03:06 PM • 12980 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 131526 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 110279 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 104340 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 115487 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 87364 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 16426 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 37718 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 90042 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 107056 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 44149 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The US Treasury Department has authorized all financial transactions related to the organization of the summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The restrictions have been lifted until August 20 for the meeting to take place.

The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska

The United States has allowed all financial transactions, prohibited under anti-Russian sanctions, until August 20, as they are necessary for the summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of the Treasury.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury issues Russia-related General License 125 "To authorize transactions related to meetings between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation in Alaska 

- the statement says.

The presented license states that all prohibitions have been lifted until August 20.

Addition

US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer Vladimir Putin access to Alaska's rare earth minerals and the lifting of sanctions. This is intended to incentivize Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not be able to convince Putin not to shell civilians during the meeting in Alaska. He hopes to end the war and warned of serious consequences for Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine