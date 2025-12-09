$42.070.01
Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis, reacted to Trump's statement about Crimea being "washed by four oceans"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, stated that only Ukraine and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people have the right to determine the fate of temporarily occupied Crimea. This was a response to US President Donald Trump's statement that "Crimea is a small piece of land washed by four oceans."

Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis, reacted to Trump's statement about Crimea being "washed by four oceans"

Only Ukraine and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people have the right to determine the fate of temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, according to UNN.

Details

This was a response to US President Donald Trump's statement that "Crimea is a small piece of land surrounded by four oceans."

I do not insist that every world politician perfectly knows the geography or history of Crimea and its indigenous Crimean Tatar people. However, I have every right to expect from them an elementary understanding of the basics of international law and strict adherence to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, on which international relations are based.

- Chubarov noted.

He clarified that this refers to the sovereign equality of states, the inadmissibility of the threat or use of force, non-interference in internal affairs, the obligation of states to cooperate with each other, the right of peoples to self-determination, and the conscientious fulfillment of international obligations.

All these principles are aimed at preserving peace and security, developing mutual respect and observing human rights. With such an approach, it becomes absolutely obvious: only two subjects have the right to determine the fate of Crimea - the Ukrainian state and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people. Attempts by others to dictate to Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar people what the future of Crimea should be are simply inappropriate," Chubarov summarized.

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the Crimean peninsula is surrounded by the ocean on four sides, and also said that it was "given away" by former US President Barack Obama.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that at a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he said that Ukraine wants to regain Crimea, but today our state does not have the strength to do so.

US ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and occupied Ukrainian territories for the success of a peace deal – The Telegraph28.11.25, 16:03

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

