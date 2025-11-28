$42.190.11
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
US ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and occupied Ukrainian territories for the success of a peace deal – The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing a proposal that involves recognizing Russia's control over annexed Crimea and occupied territories of Ukraine. This is part of a peace agreement being developed by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and occupied Ukrainian territories for the success of a peace deal – The Telegraph
Photo: The Telegraph

As reported by The Telegraph, the administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing a proposal that envisages recognizing Russia's control over annexed Crimea and occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to The Telegraph, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, as well as President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, are preparing direct negotiations in Moscow with dictator Putin.

The plan violates US diplomatic traditions but is likely to go ahead despite concerns from Kyiv's European allies 

— The Telegraph reports.

Witkoff's initial 28-point "peace plan" envisioned formal international recognition of Russian control over Crimea, and potentially over the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with fixed front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Kremlin stated that the main parameters of the peace plan after Geneva have been handed over to them, and announced discussions next week28.11.25, 10:47 • 3184 views

However, after negotiations in Geneva involving Ukrainian and European parties, the plan was revised from 28 points to 19. At the same time, according to media reports, key proposals for "recognition" still remain part of the discussion.

According to Western journalists, for Ukraine and its allies, such recognition would mean the de facto legitimization of the annexation and the loss of international status of some of its territories - something that currently remains "red lines."

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine voluntarily withdraw its troops from Donbas, and if Kyiv refuses to do so, Moscow will seize new territories by force. He also stated that the number of occupied lands is "increasing."

In turn, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would involve giving up Ukrainian territories as long as he remains President. 

On November 28, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Russia and met with dictator Putin and stated that Budapest is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on "settling the conflict" in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Geneva
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán