As reported by The Telegraph, the administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing a proposal that envisages recognizing Russia's control over annexed Crimea and occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to The Telegraph, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, as well as President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, are preparing direct negotiations in Moscow with dictator Putin.

The plan violates US diplomatic traditions but is likely to go ahead despite concerns from Kyiv's European allies — The Telegraph reports.

Witkoff's initial 28-point "peace plan" envisioned formal international recognition of Russian control over Crimea, and potentially over the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with fixed front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

However, after negotiations in Geneva involving Ukrainian and European parties, the plan was revised from 28 points to 19. At the same time, according to media reports, key proposals for "recognition" still remain part of the discussion.

According to Western journalists, for Ukraine and its allies, such recognition would mean the de facto legitimization of the annexation and the loss of international status of some of its territories - something that currently remains "red lines."

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine voluntarily withdraw its troops from Donbas, and if Kyiv refuses to do so, Moscow will seize new territories by force. He also stated that the number of occupied lands is "increasing."

In turn, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would involve giving up Ukrainian territories as long as he remains President.

On November 28, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Russia and met with dictator Putin and stated that Budapest is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on "settling the conflict" in Ukraine.