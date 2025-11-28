$42.190.11
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Kremlin stated that the main parameters of the peace plan after Geneva have been handed over to them, and announced discussions next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The main parameters of the US-backed peace plan for Ukraine and Russia were handed over to the Kremlin after negotiations in Geneva. The plan will be discussed next week in Moscow.

Kremlin stated that the main parameters of the peace plan after Geneva have been handed over to them, and announced discussions next week

The main parameters of the US-backed peace plan for Ukraine and Russia, following negotiations in Geneva, have been handed over to the Kremlin and will be discussed next week in Moscow, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

"The main parameters have been handed over. Next week there will be a discussion in Moscow," Russian media quoted Peskov as saying about the plan developed in Geneva as a result of negotiations between the US and Ukraine.

Next week, a visit by US President Donald Trump's special representative, Stephen Witkoff, to Moscow is expected.

Trump confirmed the visit of US special envoy Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin26.11.25, 09:29 • 2884 views

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations took place on November 23 and 24. Following the initial 28-point peace plan, the US reportedly reduced it to 19 points. Trump cited a figure of 22 points.

Also, according to reports, negotiations between the US delegation and Russian representatives took place in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected for an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

