Trump confirmed the visit of US special envoy Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Russia and the United States have tentatively agreed on a visit by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow next week. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Witkoff's visit was announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov. No other details were provided.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed Witkoff's visit to Moscow on the Truth Social network.

I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians. - Trump wrote.

Recall

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll expressed a pessimistic assessment of the situation during a recent meeting with Ukrainian officials. At the same time, according to NBC News, there is a split in the Trump administration regarding an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One part of US officials considers Ukraine to be the "main obstacle" to ending the war, while others accuse Russia of aggressive invasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to this. Both called reports of a split in the Trump administration "fake" and "lies."