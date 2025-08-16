The war could end long before Christmas if a Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place - Senator Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday predicted that Russia's war against Ukraine could end by Christmas if a trilateral meeting takes place between White House chief Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes, citing The Hill.

Details

"If there is indeed a trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and Putin, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will end long before Christmas." - Graham told Fox News.

Graham emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine is aggressive, but our state will not be able to drive Russia out of its territory, and Putin allegedly does not intend to seize Kyiv.

"Make no mistake, this war is Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. However, I have always said that Ukraine will not evict every Russian soldier, and Putin is not going to seize Kyiv. The key to an honorable and just end to this war is to create a deterrence infrastructure, which Biden and Obama failed to do — which will prevent a third invasion." - said Graham, an ally of Trump and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, in a post on the social media platform X

Graham also predicted on Friday that a territorial exchange between the two Eastern European countries would likely be part of any US-brokered deal.

"A land swap will happen. You can't evict every Russian, but the Ukrainians will make this deal, not the US, Ukraine will make this deal, and Trump has initiated the end of this war. I have never been as optimistic as I am now." – said the Republican senator.

"Well done, Mr. President," Graham added.

Addition

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump is speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino announced this on X.