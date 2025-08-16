The war could end long before Christmas if a Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place - Senator Graham

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 84638 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 108470 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 72296 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 68323 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 63055 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 114314 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 200739 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 86123 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 181931 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57261 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 18434 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 25965 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 65941 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 10092 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 13025 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 200739 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 175278 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 181931 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 197258 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 281480 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
George W. Bush
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 1042 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 10141 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 49414 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 121951 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 202560 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The war could end long before Christmas if a Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place - Senator Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Senator Lindsey Graham predicts the end of the war in Ukraine by Christmas. This requires a trilateral meeting involving Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin.

The war could end long before Christmas if a Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place - Senator Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday predicted that Russia's war against Ukraine could end by Christmas if a trilateral meeting takes place between White House chief Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes, citing The Hill.

Details

"If there is indeed a trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and Putin, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will end long before Christmas."

- Graham told Fox News.

Graham emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine is aggressive, but our state will not be able to drive Russia out of its territory, and Putin allegedly does not intend to seize Kyiv.

"Make no mistake, this war is Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. However, I have always said that Ukraine will not evict every Russian soldier, and Putin is not going to seize Kyiv. The key to an honorable and just end to this war is to create a deterrence infrastructure, which Biden and Obama failed to do — which will prevent a third invasion."

- said Graham, an ally of Trump and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, in a post on the social media platform X

Graham also predicted on Friday that a territorial exchange between the two Eastern European countries would likely be part of any US-brokered deal.

"A land swap will happen. You can't evict every Russian, but the Ukrainians will make this deal, not the US, Ukraine will make this deal, and Trump has initiated the end of this war. I have never been as optimistic as I am now."

 – said the Republican senator.

"Well done, Mr. President," Graham added.

Addition

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump is speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino announced this on X.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
X Corp.
Fox News
The Hill
White House
Barack Obama
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv