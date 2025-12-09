Photo: Wikipedia

US President Donald Trump stated that Crimea, which, according to him, "is surrounded by the ocean on four sides," was given to Russia by Barack Obama. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

It was Obama who gave away Crimea. You know, I'm very good at real estate. When I looked at that map, every time I looked at it, I thought, "Oh, what a beautiful Crimea. Wow, it's surrounded by the ocean on four sides." It's four sides of the ocean, in the warmest part. It has the best weather, the best everything. And Obama made them give away Crimea. I remember how it was. - said Trump.

In reality, Crimea is not surrounded by ocean waters: it is washed by the waters of the Black Sea, and in the northeast - the Sea of Azov. Moreover, there is no evidence that former US President Barack Obama was involved in the Russian annexation of Crimea, as Trump claims in his lie.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that despite his respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size, in his opinion, will prevail.