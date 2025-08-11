Trump removed Obama from a place of honor: portraits of predecessors ended up "in the shadow" of the White House

US President Donald Trump ordered the official portrait of Barack Obama and several other former US presidents to be moved from the main foyer of the White House to a remote area inaccessible to visitors, which became another signal of long-standing political animosity. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Once warmly greeting guests at the entrance to the presidential residence, the portrait of the 44th president, Barack Obama, now hangs on the upper landing of the Grand Staircase, inaccessible to thousands of tour visitors. CNN sources confirmed that the decision was made personally by Donald Trump. Next to Obama are now also portraits of George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush – two former leaders with whom the current president also had conflicts.

The new locations for the canvases are in a private part of the residence, closed even to most staff. Robert McCurdy's photorealistic portrait of Obama will now only be seen by members of the first family, selected officials, and security.

This is the second relocation of Obama's portrait this year. In April, it was replaced by a painting of Trump during an assassination attempt incident in Pennsylvania, and the canvas itself was moved from the central foyer to another hall. Such a practice contradicts modern White House protocol, according to which portraits of recent presidents should occupy central places near the entrance.

The rearrangement became a symbol of the strained relations between the two politicians. In recent months, Trump has accused Obama and his team of "treason" during the 2016 elections. In response, representatives of the 44th president called these claims "absurd" and "an attempt to distract attention."

Tension also exists with the Bush family. George H.W. Bush, during his lifetime, called Trump a "scoundrel" and voted for Hillary Clinton, while Bush Jr. received criticism from the current president as "unsuccessful and boring."

This is not the first time Trump has changed the "gallery" in the White House: during his first term, he replaced portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush with images of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

The tradition of placing presidential portraits, initiated by Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s, usually involves solemn unveiling ceremonies in the presence of predecessors, their families, and invited guests. Moving portraits into the "shadow" of private corridors seems an unprecedented gesture in the recent history of the White House.

