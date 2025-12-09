Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that at a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he said that Ukraine wants to regain Crimea, but today our state does not have the strength to do so, reports UNN.

Details

"We really want to join NATO. In my opinion, this is fair, but we know for sure that neither the US nor several other countries, to be honest, do not yet see Ukraine in NATO. Today, regarding Crimea, we do not have the strength to return our Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Maybe I said this at the first meeting (with Putin - ed.). I believe I was right. I will say honestly that today we do not have the strength for all this, we do not have enough support for all this. But I said this at the first meeting. I think I could have confirmed this at the last meeting with Putin as well," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Crimea, which, according to him, "is surrounded by the ocean on four sides," was given to Russia by Barack Obama.