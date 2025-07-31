$41.770.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Nobel Peace Prize - at risk": Trump disappointed with Putin and Netanyahu - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

US President Donald Trump stated that strained relations with Putin and Netanyahu prevent him from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He is disappointed by the actions of both leaders regarding the continuation of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Nobel Peace Prize - at risk": Trump disappointed with Putin and Netanyahu - CNN

US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The American president stated that he did not consider his recent phone conversations with the leaders of countries currently at war to be encouraging: Russia - against Ukraine, and Israel - with the radical Palestinian group "Hamas."

According to the publication, since Trump has not yet managed to stop both wars, this prevents him from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He began to realize that he had no way to "quickly end" the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East using his personal connections with Putin and Netanyahu.

Trump stated that he was disappointed with Putin, who talks a lot about peace but does something radically different - ordering his troops to shell Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is testing Trump's patience with airstrikes in Syria and the Gaza Strip, where images of starving children have caused international outcry and new divisions within Trump's party over continued support for Israel, CNN reports.

Donald Trump is not the first US president to find that "cooperating with Putin is easier said than done." George W. Bush recounted how, during his presidency from 2001-2009, looking into Putin's eyes, he felt "his soul." This happened seven years before the Russian invasion of Georgia.

His successor Barack Obama decided to "reset" relations with Russia, and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wife of another former US president Bill Clinton, presented her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov with a symbolic red button with the inscription "reset." This happened five years before the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States. He advised him to watch his words.

In response, Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that "Russia is doing everything right." In human terms, this means that the Kremlin does not care about sanctions from other countries and losses at the front, and Russia will continue the war until it achieves its ultimate goal - the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians - as a nation and people.

He also implicitly threatened the US with a nuclear strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
