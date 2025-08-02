Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with

$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Ordinary Russians are responsible for Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine - SybihaAugust 1, 03:11 PM • 4516 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 6712 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was foundAugust 1, 05:30 PM • 7458 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"August 1, 05:36 PM • 22424 views
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 3109:15 PM • 4686 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 55787 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 75000 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 3202 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 52461 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 74179 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 151939 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 187569 views
Truth Social
Fox News
Facebook
The Guardian
Shahed-136

Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump seeks peace with Russia, but will not tolerate jokes. Graham emphasized that Trump is unlike his predecessors and will not allow capabilities to be exaggerated.

Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with

US President Donald Trump is set on peace, not confrontation with Russia, but the Kremlin should not joke with the American leader. This was stated by Senator Lindsey Graham, reports UNN with reference to his page on the social network X (Twitter).

To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace, not conflict. However, please understand that he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he is not to be trifled with. You are overestimating your strength

- Graham wrote.

It should be recalled that on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he might shorten the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8.

US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines. This was a response to Dmitry Medvedev's statements about a possible war with the US.

Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)02.08.25, 00:07 • 1416 views

Vita Zelenetska

Israel
White House
Barack Obama
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine