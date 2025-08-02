Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with

US President Donald Trump is set on peace, not confrontation with Russia, but the Kremlin should not joke with the American leader. This was stated by Senator Lindsey Graham, reports UNN with reference to his page on the social network X (Twitter).

To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace, not conflict. However, please understand that he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he is not to be trifled with. You are overestimating your strength - Graham wrote.

It should be recalled that on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he might shorten the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8.

US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines. This was a response to Dmitry Medvedev's statements about a possible war with the US.

