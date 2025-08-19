$41.260.08
Trump: Return of Crimea and Ukraine's NATO membership are impossible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to regain Crimea and become a NATO member. He claims that Russia has always blocked Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Trump: Return of Crimea and Ukraine's NATO membership are impossible

Trump emphasized that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to regain Crimea and join NATO. Regarding the latter: according to him, Russia categorically blocked such a step long before Putin, writes UNN with reference to the statement of the American leader to Fox News.

Details

They came, they said: "We want to take back Crimea." That was at the beginning. Putin made a good deal. He got it from Obama. But they (Ukraine – ed.) said that we want to take back (Crimea – ed.), and that was not well received, because that was about 12 years ago 

- Trump says.

And they also said that we want to be a member of NATO. Well, both of these things are impossible, because again, long before Putin, it was forbidden by Russia or the Soviet Union

 - Trump emphasized.

But it was always forbidden. Russia said that we do not want a so-called opponent or enemy. Let's use that term. We don't want them on our border. This was something that should never have happened

- added the American president.

Additionally

The US President, in fact, repeated the Russian thesis that there was allegedly an "agreement" regarding Ukraine's non-accession to NATO and regarding the "non-expansion of the Alliance to the East" after the collapse of the USSR. Currently, there is no source that would directly confirm this.

Recall

Donald Trump considers Ukraine's accession to NATO practically impossible. He noted that Ukraine may have certain security guarantees, but full membership in the alliance is excluded.

Alona Utkina

