Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced Russia's readiness to adhere to the restrictions of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for another year. He said this during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, reports The Moscow Times, writes UNN.

As the Kremlin chief stated, this step is aimed at "preserving the current status quo" to avoid a new strategic arms race and maintain "an acceptable level of predictability and restraint."

At the same time, Putin emphasized that Russia is allegedly ready for such "self-restraint," but only on the condition that the United States does not take actions that could upset the balance of power. He instructed Russian agencies to closely monitor Washington's nuclear policy.

Putin stressed that START has played a key role in maintaining global stability for 15 years. If the treaty expires, it will mean "the disappearance of the last international mechanism for controlling missile and nuclear potentials."

The treaty was signed in 2010 by US and Russian presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, and later extended until 2026. The document limits the parties' arsenals to 1,550 warheads and certain types of missiles. However, in 2023, Moscow effectively withdrew from the agreement, citing "violations by the US" and "changed security conditions" after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force.

Recently, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War stated that Kremlin insiders indicate that Putin remains committed to a strategy of war of attrition against Ukraine and the West.