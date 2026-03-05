$43.720.26
SBU detains Russian intelligence agent who planned to blow up TCC building in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian agent in Donetsk region who planned to blow up a TCC building by planting an improvised explosive device. The woman was recruited by the occupiers and was supposed to meet a drone with a bomb.

SBU detains Russian intelligence agent who planned to blow up TCC building in Donetsk region
Photo: SBU

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian agent in Donetsk region who was preparing to blow up a TCC building in the frontline region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device in a garbage container near the entrance of the TCC building. Then the Russians planned to remotely detonate the bomb during rush hour.

The woman was detained at the moment when she was supposed to meet a Russian drone, on board of which the occupiers were supposed to deliver an improvised explosive device. In case of successful implementation of the terrorist act, the suspect was going to leave the region in her own car and then move towards the western border to leave for other countries, and from there to get to Russia.

The detainee was a resident of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, recruited by the occupiers. She came to the attention of the occupiers when she wrote in Telegram channel chats about her hopes for the complete occupation of the region.

The woman was found to have an improvised bomb (almost 2 kg in TNT equivalent) with metal elements to increase the radius of destruction and a mobile phone for remote activation. She also had a smartphone from which she coordinated her actions with a Russian intelligence officer.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). Currently, the perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a freelance psychologist who, at the request of Russian special services, tried to get a job at a district TCC in Kharkiv region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies