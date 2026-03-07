$43.810.0050.900.00
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

In Dnipro, a man was notified of suspicion for injuring a TCC serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

In Dnipro, a local resident was detained for assaulting a 24-year-old serviceman during a document check. The suspect faces charges for violence against an official.

In Dnipro, a man was notified of suspicion for injuring a TCC serviceman

In Dnipro, police reported suspicion to a man who, during notification measures, inflicted a knife wound on an employee of the territorial recruitment center, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police reported, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on March 6, around 4:50 PM, on Yakhnenkivska Street in Dnipro. While performing their official duties, representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center stopped two men to check their military registration documents.

During the conversation, a 58-year-old local resident unexpectedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a 24-year-old TCC and SP serviceman in the thigh. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers detained the attacker at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During the inspection of the area, the police seized an item, presumably used as a weapon of crime - a knife.

Investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duty) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In Lviv, a man used pepper spray against a military TCC officer and two police officers26.02.26, 22:49 • 8903 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro (city)