US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives

November 14, 06:09 PM • 18223 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 33073 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 27356 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 25600 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 22675 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 16702 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 41518 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 34959 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 54566 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31191 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Tags
Authors
Transnistria switches to coal: large enterprises shut down due to gas shortage – mediaVideoNovember 14, 06:58 PM • 3976 views
First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in USNovember 14, 07:09 PM • 6218 views
Former Spanish football boss Rubiales pelted with eggs during book presentationVideoNovember 14, 07:10 PM • 2376 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a rescuer arrived at a call in the capital to extinguish a fire in his own apartmentPhotoNovember 14, 08:01 PM • 3332 views
Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.12:25 AM • 6576 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 41518 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 34959 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 30082 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 54566 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 283265 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 13422 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 41518 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 18284 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 34904 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84930 views
US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Los Angeles startup 2Wai has developed the mobile application HoloAvatar, which allows users to create interactive digital avatars of deceased relatives. The application, already available in the App Store, has sparked lively discussions about its ethics and impact on the grieving process.

US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives

The Los Angeles-based startup 2Wai has introduced a mobile application that allows users to create interactive digital avatars of deceased relatives. This was reported by Interesting Engineering, according to UNN.

Details

A promotional video, published by co-founder Callum Worthy, quickly went viral on the social network X, garnering over 28 million views.

The video shows a pregnant woman communicating on her smartphone with a digital reconstruction of her deceased mother. It then demonstrates the avatar reading a bedtime story to the infant, and later, talking to a school-aged child on the way home. The final scene shows the now-adult son informing the avatar that she will become a great-grandmother.

European zoomers feel insecure working with artificial intelligence - survey13.11.25, 12:47 • 2474 views

To create an AI avatar, the user needs to scan the person with a smartphone camera. After setup, one can communicate with it: HoloAvatar reproduces the person's voice, facial expressions, and gestures. An application with this name is already available in the App Store.

According to the developers, digital images "look and sound like you, and are also capable of conveying memories." Worthy called the platform "a living archive of humanity" and invited users to test the beta version.

An Android version is promised to be released soon.

The launch of the service sparked a lively debate. Some users called the technology "disturbing" and "unethical," comparing it to the "Be Right Back" episode of "Black Mirror," where the protagonist communicates with an AI copy of her deceased partner. Critics fear that such avatars could distort the grieving process.

Opponents emphasize the risk of substituting real emotions with artificial imitation and raise questions about the moral boundaries of such solutions. At the same time, some positively assessed the opportunity to preserve the voices and stories of loved ones.

Google accused of using AI tool Gemini to spy on users - media12.11.25, 16:28 • 3496 views

The discussion also touched upon broader topics of artificial intelligence development. Experts warn that with further progress in robotics, physical analogues of such avatars may appear, raising questions of identity, consent, and the commercial exploitation of the theme of loss.

For now, the application is actively gaining popularity, and the discussion about how it affects memory and the process of experiencing loss continues.

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine clone their voices for AI company ElevenLabs12.11.25, 11:47 • 2595 views

Vita Zelenetska

