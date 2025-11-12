Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine clone their voices for AI company ElevenLabs

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine will sell their voices to ElevenLabs, which will then clone them using artificial intelligence. This is reported by Mashable, according to UNN.

Details

Matthew McConaughey will participate in the Spanish-language audio version of his newsletter Lyrics of Livin'. He doesn't even need to know Spanish, as the celebrity's voice will be cloned using ElevenLab technology.

McConaughey not only cooperates with the company but also invests in it.

"From our first conversation, I've been impressed with how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the underlying technology and turned it into products that creators, businesses, and storytellers use every day." - said the actor.

He added that thanks to the technology, "Lyrics of Livin' is expanding with a Spanish-language version, allowing us to reach even more people and connect with them."

ElevenLabs announced the launch of the Iconic Voice Marketplace platform, where anyone can use a celebrity's voice with permission.

Actor Michael Caine also confirmed that he would clone his voice to participate in this project.

Other available voices include Judy Garland, John Wayne, Liza Minnelli, Laurence Olivier, Maya Angelou, Babe Ruth, as well as historical figures - Thomas Edison and Mark Twain. In total, the platform features 28 voices.

Recall

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey finally received his diploma 31 years after graduating from high school. According to USA Today, on Friday evening, the actor appeared at the graduation ceremony at Longview High School in Texas, which he graduated from in 1988.