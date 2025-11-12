$42.010.06
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
07:33 AM • 17937 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45723 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 48004 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69030 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107371 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52519 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82668 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68126 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25469 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine clone their voices for AI company ElevenLabs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine will collaborate with ElevenLabs, a company that clones their voices using artificial intelligence. McConaughey is also investing in the company, and his cloned voice will be used for the Spanish-language version of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin'.

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine will sell their voices to ElevenLabs, which will then clone them using artificial intelligence. This is reported by Mashable, according to UNN.

Details

Matthew McConaughey will participate in the Spanish-language audio version of his newsletter Lyrics of Livin'. He doesn't even need to know Spanish, as the celebrity's voice will be cloned using ElevenLab technology.

McConaughey not only cooperates with the company but also invests in it.

"From our first conversation, I've been impressed with how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the underlying technology and turned it into products that creators, businesses, and storytellers use every day."

- said the actor.

He added that thanks to the technology, "Lyrics of Livin' is expanding with a Spanish-language version, allowing us to reach even more people and connect with them."

ElevenLabs announced the launch of the Iconic Voice Marketplace platform, where anyone can use a celebrity's voice with permission.

Actor Michael Caine also confirmed that he would clone his voice to participate in this project.

Other available voices include Judy Garland, John Wayne, Liza Minnelli, Laurence Olivier, Maya Angelou, Babe Ruth, as well as historical figures - Thomas Edison and Mark Twain. In total, the platform features 28 voices.

Recall

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey finally received his diploma 31 years after graduating from high school. According to USA Today, on Friday evening, the actor appeared at the graduation ceremony at Longview High School in Texas, which he graduated from in 1988.

Alla Kiosak

