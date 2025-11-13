European zoomers feel insecure working with artificial intelligence - survey

Many representatives of Generation Z are unsure of their skills when interacting with AI. In a social survey in Germany, a fifth of respondents reported a "poor" understanding of AI, and more than 50% need training courses.

UNN writes with reference to a survey by the Indeed portal and the Nuremberg Institute of Technology.

Details

Generation Z grew up with the Internet, but AI skills are far from ideal. Approximately 1,400 people born between 1995 and 2010 were surveyed online between March and September 2025.

More than half of the respondents (56.5%) rated their own knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence as needing improvement or even too weak.

Respondents explained that when interacting with AI, they have problems analyzing and interpreting data. In addition, there are weaknesses in ethical issues related to the use of AI. At the same time, a good orientation or understanding in the context of criticism in evaluating the results of AI work was revealed.

It should be noted that other respondents from the total number of surveyed, about 43%, generally believe that they have a good or very good basic understanding of AI.

Assessment of skills for combining work and AI use

According to the survey, many young people do not feel sufficiently prepared to work with artificial intelligence.

Almost 21% rated their training as poor;

15% of respondents said that during their studies or work, their training for using AI was improved.

At the same time, many young people have a positive attitude towards AI.

about 35% are "optimistic";

only slightly less than 15% express concern about the capabilities of artificial intelligence and its dominance in everyday life.

Recall

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a part of Ukrainians' daily lives. 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI tools on a regular basis, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey