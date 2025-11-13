European zoomers feel insecure working with artificial intelligence - survey

$42.040.02
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16221 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22024 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25944 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28069 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24554 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20302 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78668 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72087 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13587 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13908 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11185 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88824 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107366 views
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45822 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46231 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36643 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75396 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75263 views
European zoomers feel insecure working with artificial intelligence - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

More than 50% of European zoomers need training courses to interact with AI, and almost 21% rated their training as poor. This was revealed by a survey conducted by the Indeed portal and the Nuremberg Institute of Technology among 1,400 people born between 1995 and 2010.

European zoomers feel insecure working with artificial intelligence - survey

Many representatives of Generation Z are unsure of their skills when interacting with AI. In a social survey in Germany, a fifth of respondents reported a "poor" understanding of AI, and more than 50% need training courses.

UNN writes with reference to a survey by the Indeed portal and the Nuremberg Institute of Technology.

Details

Generation Z grew up with the Internet, but AI skills are far from ideal. Approximately 1,400 people born between 1995 and 2010 were surveyed online between March and September 2025.

More than half of the respondents (56.5%) rated their own knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence as needing improvement or even too weak.

Respondents explained that when interacting with AI, they have problems analyzing and interpreting data. In addition, there are weaknesses in ethical issues related to the use of AI. At the same time, a good orientation or understanding in the context of criticism in evaluating the results of AI work was revealed.

It should be noted that other respondents from the total number of surveyed, about 43%, generally believe that they have a good or very good basic understanding of AI.

Assessment of skills for combining work and AI use

According to the survey, many young people do not feel sufficiently prepared to work with artificial intelligence.

  • Almost 21% rated their training as poor;
    • 15% of respondents said that during their studies or work, their training for using AI was improved.

      At the same time, many young people have a positive attitude towards AI.

      • about 35% are "optimistic";
        • only slightly less than 15% express concern about the capabilities of artificial intelligence and its dominance in everyday life.

          Recall

          Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a part of Ukrainians' daily lives. 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI tools on a regular basis, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

          People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey12.11.25, 08:57 • 75270 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

