People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey

People can barely distinguish between AI-generated music and human-made music, according to a survey published on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

According to a survey conducted for the French streaming platform Deezer, research company Ipsos asked 9,000 people to listen to two fragments of AI-generated music and one fragment created by a human.

"97% of respondents could not distinguish between music entirely created by AI and music created by a human," Deezer said in a statement.

The survey was conducted from October 6 to 10 in eight countries: Brazil, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, and the USA.

Deezer reported that more than half of the respondents felt awkward not noticing the difference.

The pollsters also asked more general questions about the impact of AI: 51% of respondents said that this technology would lead to an increase in low-quality music on streaming platforms, and almost two-thirds believe that it would lead to a loss of creativity.

"The survey results clearly show that people are interested in music and want to know whether they are listening to tracks created by AI or by a human," said Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier.

Deezer stated that not only is there a surge in AI-generated content being uploaded to the platform, but it is also finding its listeners.

In January, one in ten tracks streamed daily was entirely AI-generated. Ten months later, this figure rose to more than one in three, or almost 40,000 tracks per day.

80% of survey respondents wanted music entirely created by AI to be clearly labeled for listeners.

Addition

This issue gained popularity in June when the band The Velvet Sundown suddenly went viral on Spotify, and only the following month was it confirmed that it was indeed AI-generated content. The AI band's most popular song was streamed over three million times.

In response, Spotify said it would encourage artists and publishers to sign a voluntary industry code to disclose the use of AI in music creation.