Matthew McConaughey trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright" to protect against AI

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 10:04 PM • 5104 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 17134 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 25150 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57997 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 69764 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37375 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33897 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52906 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42395 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44576 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with ZelenskyyJanuary 15, 06:20 PM • 2766 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 4440 views
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 2634 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 5256 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 2528 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14444 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47111 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 57997 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 69764 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61054 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Tim Walz
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10544 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23281 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44993 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78727 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69653 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Film

Matthew McConaughey trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright" to protect against AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Matthew McConaughey has trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright." This will allow him to control the use of his voice and image created by artificial intelligence.

Matthew McConaughey trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright" to protect against AI

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has become the first movie star to use trademark law to protect his voice and likeness from unauthorized artificial intelligence copying. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Oscar winner registered a series of clips with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, including his iconic phrase "Alright, alright, alright" from the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused."

"Digital Perimeter" Strategy

The actor's lawyers explained that this move aims to create a "clear perimeter" around the star's intellectual property. Although there are currently no confirmed cases of misuse of McConaughey's image, trademark registration will allow lawyers to promptly block any deepfakes or AI clones of his voice.

US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives15.11.25, 05:41 • 3786 views

I want to know that when my voice or image is used, it's because I've approved it and signed off on it.

- said the 56-year-old actor.

Monetization instead of prohibition

Unlike many colleagues, McConaughey is not an opponent of technology. He has been an investor in ElevenLabs, a company specializing in voice modeling, for several years. The actor has already allowed the creation of his official AI copy, and rights registration will help him control the licensing market. 

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine clone their voices for AI company ElevenLabs12.11.25, 12:47 • 3000 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureTechnologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
Film