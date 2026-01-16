Matthew McConaughey trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright" to protect against AI

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has become the first movie star to use trademark law to protect his voice and likeness from unauthorized artificial intelligence copying. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Oscar winner registered a series of clips with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, including his iconic phrase "Alright, alright, alright" from the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused."

"Digital Perimeter" Strategy

The actor's lawyers explained that this move aims to create a "clear perimeter" around the star's intellectual property. Although there are currently no confirmed cases of misuse of McConaughey's image, trademark registration will allow lawyers to promptly block any deepfakes or AI clones of his voice.

I want to know that when my voice or image is used, it's because I've approved it and signed off on it. - said the 56-year-old actor.

Monetization instead of prohibition

Unlike many colleagues, McConaughey is not an opponent of technology. He has been an investor in ElevenLabs, a company specializing in voice modeling, for several years. The actor has already allowed the creation of his official AI copy, and rights registration will help him control the licensing market.

