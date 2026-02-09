Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has effectively supported the illegal smuggling of Ukrainian men across the border, stating that, in his opinion, mobilization in Ukraine hinders the end of the war. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, "many Ukrainian men are desperately trying to escape from Ukraine" to avoid conscription.

"As the fourth anniversary approaches, everyone is tired of the war. The Ukrainian people do not want to die, but every day we see footage of forced conscription, and often open man-hunts take place on the streets of Ukrainian cities. Many Ukrainian men — grandfathers, fathers, brothers, sons, grandsons — are desperately trying to escape from Ukraine to avoid conscription, which means being sent to the front and probable death," Szijjártó wrote.

At the same time, he stated that Ukrainian border guards are doing everything possible to "catch fugitives" who are trying to cross the border illegally.

Szijjártó also mentioned the recent detention in Ukraine of a Hungarian citizen suspected of attempting to help five Ukrainian men illegally travel to Hungary. According to him, the Hungarian consulate in Berehove provided consular protection to the detainee and is assisting him in the investigation.

"This case also clearly shows: the war must end as soon as possible, forced conscription must be stopped immediately," added the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

