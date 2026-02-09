Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó defends Ukrainian draft dodgers

$43.050.09
08:22 AM • 4224 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 8592 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 16324 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 33465 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 36047 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34553 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 34163 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25811 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17542 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13166 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 8108 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 12814 views
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 4262 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 11134 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6370 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 40871 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 62473 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 80011 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 73824 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 73484 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 6406 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 30423 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 44152 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 45344 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 53727 views
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó defends Ukrainian draft dodgers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó supported the illegal smuggling of Ukrainian men across the border, stating that mobilization hinders the end of the war. He mentioned the detention of a Hungarian who helped Ukrainians leave illegally and emphasized the need to stop forced conscription.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó defends Ukrainian draft dodgers

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has effectively supported the illegal smuggling of Ukrainian men across the border, stating that, in his opinion, mobilization in Ukraine hinders the end of the war. He announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, "many Ukrainian men are desperately trying to escape from Ukraine" to avoid conscription.

"As the fourth anniversary approaches, everyone is tired of the war. The Ukrainian people do not want to die, but every day we see footage of forced conscription, and often open man-hunts take place on the streets of Ukrainian cities. Many Ukrainian men — grandfathers, fathers, brothers, sons, grandsons — are desperately trying to escape from Ukraine to avoid conscription, which means being sent to the front and probable death," Szijjártó wrote.

At the same time, he stated that Ukrainian border guards are doing everything possible to "catch fugitives" who are trying to cross the border illegally.

Szijjártó also mentioned the recent detention in Ukraine of a Hungarian citizen suspected of attempting to help five Ukrainian men illegally travel to Hungary. According to him, the Hungarian consulate in Berehove provided consular protection to the detainee and is assisting him in the investigation.

"This case also clearly shows: the war must end as soon as possible, forced conscription must be stopped immediately," added the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Lieutenant Colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his brother from Russia transported over 70 conscripts to the EU - Office of the Prosecutor General04.02.26, 15:54 • 3904 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine