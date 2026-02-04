Lieutenant Colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his brother from Russia transported over 70 conscripts to the EU - Office of the Prosecutor General

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 9296 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 14293 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 10911 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 14777 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 29662 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 46568 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 37717 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36592 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33756 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21277 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 12348 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 13484 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 25845 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 13583 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 31064 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 10533 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 47244 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 48830 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 87580 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 96017 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 21135 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 21191 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 24154 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 30915 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 41193 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Lieutenant Colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his brother from Russia transported over 70 conscripts to the EU - Office of the Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

A Lieutenant Colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his cousin from Russia smuggled over 70 conscripts into the EU for $17,000-20,000. They produced forged documents from the International Organization for Migration.

Lieutenant Colonel of the State Border Guard Service and his brother from Russia transported over 70 conscripts to the EU - Office of the Prosecutor General

A lieutenant colonel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, together with his cousin, a citizen of the Russian Federation, turned the border into a paid "passage" for men of conscription age. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, they managed to transport more than 70 conscripts to the EU, UNN reports.

Details

It has been established that from May 2024 to May 2025, the perpetrators produced forged letters of petition allegedly from the Representation of the International Organization for Migration in Ukraine. After that, they ensured the passage of documents through the electronic document management system of the State Border Guard Service Administration, creating the illusion of legal grounds for crossing the border.

A total of 81 fake documents were prepared. Over the year, 76 conscripted individuals used the scheme, illegally leaving Ukraine and not returning to this day.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that the cost of the "service" was 17-20 thousand dollars.

Truck driver with alcohol tried to smuggle men of military age to Moldova: State Emergency Service revealed details12.01.26, 23:59 • 5938 views

Add

The scheme was exposed by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General's Office. One of the organizers has already been remanded in custody.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that this is not an isolated case: only in January 2026, in 12 criminal proceedings, prosecutors notified 26 individuals involved in organizing and facilitating the illegal transportation of conscripts of suspicion. The total amount of documented illegal benefits is 37 thousand dollars and 850 thousand hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a doctor was detained for attempting to smuggle a man to Romania for 20,000 euros23.01.26, 14:25 • 3976 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
International Organization for Migration
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine