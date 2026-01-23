In Kyiv, a doctor was detained for attempting to smuggle a man to Romania for 20,000 euros

In Kyiv, a doctor from Bukovyna promised to transport a man in a border guard uniform to Romania outside the checkpoint for 20,000 euros – he was detained. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Desnyansky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to a 34-year-old resident of Kyiv, who promised to organize the illegal transfer of a conscripted man across the state border of Ukraine. - the report says.

The suspect works as an orthopedic surgeon in one of Kyiv's private clinics. He told one of his patients that he was originally from the Chernivtsi region, so he knew where and how to cross the border with Romania outside the checkpoint. To do this, he needed to pay 20,000 euros, and he, along with acquaintances who currently live in the Chernivtsi region, would organize the border crossing. The client had to travel to Chernivtsi himself, or, by agreement, he would be driven from Kyiv. Then, dressed in a border guard or police uniform, he would cross the border with Romania on foot.

The organizer of the scheme was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the agreed amount – 20,000 euros.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, committed for mercenary motives).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the suspect has been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 665,000.

The sanction of the article provides for 7 to 9 years of imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

