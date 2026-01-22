In Volyn, a woman from a public organization was exposed for promising to arrange disability for $16,000

In Volyn, a representative of a public organization was notified of suspicion for promising to arrange a disability group for a man for $16,000. The woman was detained while receiving part of the money - $10,000. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Kovel District Prosecutor's Office, a representative of a public organization was notified of suspicion of extortion and obtaining undue benefit (Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

It was established that for 16 thousand US dollars, the suspect promised to arrange a III disability group for a citizen.

All formalities – the preparation of necessary medical documents, including those regarding the man's inpatient treatment, which would indicate the diagnoses required for obtaining a disability group – were to be handled by the NGO representative without any involvement from the client.

The parties agreed on payment in installments. The woman was detained by law enforcement officers while receiving $10,000.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for her in the form of detention is being decided.

The possible involvement of officials of medical institutions in illegal actions is being established.

