First Deputy Head of one of Kyiv's district administrations exposed in draft evasion schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The SBU exposed the first deputy head of one of Kyiv's district administrations for organizing a draft evasion scheme. The cost of the service was 15-20 thousand US dollars.

First Deputy Head of one of Kyiv's district administrations exposed in draft evasion schemes

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, uncovered a large-scale scheme of draft evasion in Kyiv, which involved the first deputy head of one of the capital's district state administrations. This was reported by the SSU, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of comprehensive measures, the official was detained. As the investigation established, the first deputy of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv, by forging documents, fictitiously "enrolled" clients in military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then organized their illegal removal from military registration on the basis of fabricated medical diagnoses.

The cost of such a "service" ranged from 15 to 20 thousand US dollars per person

- the report says.

To implement the illegal scheme, the suspect used personal connections in the district territorial recruitment center and social support, and also involved an accomplice to produce fake documents.

SSU employees documented the criminal activity and detained the RSA official and his accomplice. During searches, forged medical and military registration documents, seals of military units, and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity were seized from them.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified the detainees of suspicion under parts 3, 5 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — organization and complicity in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

On January 21, the director of the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the director of a private company was charged with embezzling over UAH 16 million from Ukrnafta, as well as evading taxes amounting to about UAH 10 million.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv