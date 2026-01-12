$43.080.09
Truck driver with alcohol tried to smuggle men of military age to Moldova: State Emergency Service revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

At the Mamalyha checkpoint, a DAF truck driver transporting alcohol was detained. Among the goods, seven men of military age were found, whom the driver tried to smuggle to Moldova.

Truck driver with alcohol tried to smuggle men of military age to Moldova: State Emergency Service revealed details

Border guards showed the detention in the Chernivtsi region of a truck with alcohol, which was used to attempt to transport men of conscription age abroad. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The service clarified that at the international checkpoint "Mamalyha", the driver of a DAF truck, who was transporting a batch of alcoholic products from Ukraine to Moldova, was detained. During the inspection of the truck, seven Ukrainian citizens of conscription age were found among the pallets with goods, whom the driver tried to secretly transport to Moldova.

Later, border guards found out that for his services, the driver, a foreign citizen, was supposed to receive from 6 to 13 thousand euros per person. Cash in the amount of 34 thousand euros was found and seized during the inspection of the vehicle's cabin. The organizer of the "illegal transfer" also said that he transported five men from Kyiv, and picked up two more in Khmelnytskyi and Khotyn.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the driver faces criminal liability under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The prosecutor's office exposed several schemes of evasion from mobilization and illegal transportation of conscripts abroad. The documented amount of illegal profit exceeds UAH 5.8 million, and 11 people have been notified of suspicion.

Across the Tysa to Romania for $8000: Kyiv resident promised to transport draft dodgers to Europe by river26.08.25, 00:31 • 4569 views

