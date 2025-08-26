Across the Tysa to Romania for $8000: Kyiv resident promised to transport draft dodgers to Europe by river

Police reported suspicion to a Kyiv resident who, for a monetary reward, promised to unhindered transport conscripts from Kyiv to Europe - first by train to the border region, and then by river across the border. Law enforcement officers detained him while receiving part of the funds from a "client". For the committed act, the perpetrator faces up to 9 years in prison. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Investigators of the Darnytskyi Police Department of the capital, together with employees of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, exposed the illegal activities of a Kyiv resident who offered illegal departure for men of conscription age outside Ukraine.

During communication in a messenger and phone calls, the perpetrator advised men on illegal border crossing and identified countries through which it was possible to leave. At the same time, the defendant guaranteed that he would travel with the "client" by train to Zakarpattia Oblast, where the conscript would then be able to cross the border unhindered by river. - the message says.

It is noted that the perpetrator valued his services at 8000 dollars. Thus, during the transfer of an "advance" of 5000 thousand dollars from the client, law enforcement officers detained the organizer in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, under the procedural guidance of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, the 42-year-old man has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed for mercenary motives.

The court chose a preventive measure for the offender in the form of detention. The sanction of the article provides for up to nine years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records an increase in attempts of illegal border crossing. Since the beginning of 2025, more than 13,000 people have been detained, some repeatedly.

SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects